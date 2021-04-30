HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) PT Raised to $24.00 at Canaccord Genuity

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) had its price objective upped by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.87% from the company’s previous close.

HSTM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of HealthStream stock opened at $24.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.58 million, a P/E ratio of 47.52, a PEG ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.08. HealthStream has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $25.80.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.07 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that HealthStream will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey L. Mclaren sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $94,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,247. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSTM. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in HealthStream by 467.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 671,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,674,000 after purchasing an additional 553,493 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its position in HealthStream by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 555,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,128,000 after purchasing an additional 235,857 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in HealthStream by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,193,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,587,000 after purchasing an additional 168,226 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in HealthStream in the fourth quarter worth $3,082,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in HealthStream by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 238,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,218,000 after purchasing an additional 84,646 shares during the period. 72.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

