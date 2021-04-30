Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $19.99

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.99 and last traded at $19.82, with a volume of 7421 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.57.

Separately, Jonestrading upped their price target on Dynex Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Dynex Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $611.05 million, a P/E ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.12 and a 200-day moving average of $18.07.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 155.15%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is 74.64%.

In other Dynex Capital news, CEO Byron L. Boston bought 1,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.35 per share, for a total transaction of $30,002.25. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,061,482.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Benedetti bought 2,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,997.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,273 shares in the company, valued at $2,825,173.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 12,247 shares of company stock worth $219,971 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 79,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 17,580 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 233.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 40,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Dynex Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Dynex Capital Company Profile (NYSE:DX)

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

