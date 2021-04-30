Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 174,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,486,000 after acquiring an additional 10,830 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 320,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.23.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $95.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.97. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.85 and a 12-month high of $95.60. The stock has a market cap of $148.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.49%.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total transaction of $1,990,947.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,636 shares of company stock valued at $3,156,267. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

