2,460 Shares in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Acquired by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,460 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG opened at $135.28 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.23 and a 1-year high of $212.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.20. The company has a market capitalization of $32.56 billion, a PE ratio of -69.02 and a beta of 1.31.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $788.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $167.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.44.

Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offers various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sale of homes; title and escrow services; title insurance products and services; and mortgage loans.

