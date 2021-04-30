Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management decreased its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $242,562,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Valero Energy by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,958,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,776,000 after acquiring an additional 965,297 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Valero Energy by 1,170.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 905,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,226,000 after acquiring an additional 834,284 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 565.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 680,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,693,000 after buying an additional 577,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,656,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $376,568,000 after buying an additional 534,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

VLO opened at $74.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a PE ratio of -2,494.50, a P/E/G ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $84.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VLO. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.56.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

