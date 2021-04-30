Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Sold by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lessened its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $2,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 6,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.8% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 4,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $83.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $68.34 and a 52 week high of $100.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.50.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 54.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BAH. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.29.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

