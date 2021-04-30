Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) PT Raised to $405.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $368.00 to $405.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

CP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $402.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $402.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $516.00 to $480.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $434.77.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Shares of CP stock opened at $374.63 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $371.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $348.85. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of $214.54 and a 52 week high of $390.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $49.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Canadian Pacific Railway shares are going to split on the morning of Monday, May 17th. The 5-1 split was announced on Wednesday, April 21st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, May 14th.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $1.01. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.7565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 24.05%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 81 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 643.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.