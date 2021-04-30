Chesapeake Wealth Management Has $389,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Chesapeake Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 949 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NWK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Financialcorp IN grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.4% during the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $112.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.59. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $54.70 and a twelve month high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

