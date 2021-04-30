Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) had its price objective hoisted by Wedbush from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Denny’s’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

DENN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Denny’s from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp started coverage on Denny’s in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Truist cut Denny’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Denny’s from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Sidoti lowered Denny’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.78.

DENN stock opened at $19.14 on Monday. Denny’s has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $20.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.74.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $80.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Denny’s will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John William Dillon sold 20,914 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $372,687.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,786.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jay C. Gilmore sold 3,300 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $65,373.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,672 shares in the company, valued at $1,736,782.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,774 shares of company stock worth $566,964. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Denny’s by 1,715.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Denny’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Denny’s by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Denny’s by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 5,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Denny’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

