Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2021


Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $119.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on JACK. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jack in the Box in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Jack in the Box from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $112.69.

JACK stock opened at $120.72 on Monday. Jack in the Box has a one year low of $56.52 and a one year high of $121.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.14.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.41. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $338.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.51 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 3.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 2.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,840 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 23,600.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,944 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

