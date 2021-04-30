PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) PT Raised to $16.50 at Raymond James

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $13.00 to $16.50 in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PCB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PCB Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PCB Bancorp from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Get PCB Bancorp alerts:

Shares of PCB stock opened at $15.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.46. PCB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $16.43. The company has a market capitalization of $245.32 million, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.16. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 6.41%. Sell-side analysts forecast that PCB Bancorp will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. PCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 26.85%.

In related news, Director Sang Young Lee purchased 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $50,830.00. Also, CEO Henry Kim purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.40 per share, for a total transaction of $34,200.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 26,104 shares of company stock valued at $334,251. 20.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PCB Bancorp by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 870,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,800,000 after acquiring an additional 55,049 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in PCB Bancorp by 192.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 28,538 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in PCB Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PCB Bancorp by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 11,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. 32.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for PCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.