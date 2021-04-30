CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Rating Lowered to Hold at Argus

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CME. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer lowered shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.00.

CME Group stock opened at $203.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $73.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group has a one year low of $146.89 and a one year high of $216.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $205.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.04.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total transaction of $2,151,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,600,047. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.46, for a total transaction of $308,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at $5,735,826.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $4,528,390. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in CME Group by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,635,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,955,000 after buying an additional 764,909 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,704,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,438,000 after acquiring an additional 61,595 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in CME Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,005,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $729,179,000 after purchasing an additional 202,059 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in CME Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,623,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,574,000 after purchasing an additional 23,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $633,046,000. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

