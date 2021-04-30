Minter Network (BIP) One Day Trading Volume Tops $115,535.00

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. One Minter Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0141 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Minter Network has traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Minter Network has a market capitalization of $54.23 million and $115,535.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00066031 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.32 or 0.00285404 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00030643 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004346 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $619.19 or 0.01130501 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00009992 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Minter Network Coin Profile

Minter Network uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 4,049,300,180 coins and its circulating supply is 3,844,090,613 coins. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Minter Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

