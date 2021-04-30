Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Stericycle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Stericycle during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Stericycle during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stericycle during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $72.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of -20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.54. Stericycle has a 1 year low of $45.35 and a 1 year high of $79.50.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.12. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 11.53%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stericycle will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through the segments North America and International. The company provides regulated waste and compliance services comprising medical waste disposal; pharmaceutical waste disposal; hazardous waste management; maritime waste services; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

