Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) PT Raised to $275.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Atlassian from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.35.

Atlassian stock opened at $228.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a PE ratio of -126.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. Atlassian has a 12-month low of $146.06 and a 12-month high of $262.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $225.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.21.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $501.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Atlassian will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian in the first quarter valued at $211,000. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 47.8% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Atlassian by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 32,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,949,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

