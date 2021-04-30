FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the technology company will earn $5.91 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.88. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.32 EPS.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.92 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 41.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Pritchard Capital upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.12.

CHKP stock opened at $118.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.40 and its 200-day moving average is $120.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $101.27 and a 1 year high of $139.26.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $150,831,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,634,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,827,000 after purchasing an additional 476,981 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,113,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,026,000 after purchasing an additional 373,776 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 673.9% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 429,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,059,000 after acquiring an additional 373,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,506,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,195,000 after acquiring an additional 297,393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

