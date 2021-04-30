Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.77.

AMRN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amarin in a report on Monday, February 1st. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Amarin from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

In related news, insider Steven B. Ketchum sold 217,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $1,754,887.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 425,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,426,056.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amarin by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 27,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Amarin by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Amarin by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amarin during the first quarter worth about $870,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amarin during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 37.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amarin stock opened at $5.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.78 and a beta of 2.58. Amarin has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.76.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Amarin had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $165.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Amarin will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

