Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.77.
AMRN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amarin in a report on Monday, February 1st. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Amarin from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research note on Friday, January 8th.
In related news, insider Steven B. Ketchum sold 217,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $1,754,887.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 425,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,426,056.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Amarin stock opened at $5.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.78 and a beta of 2.58. Amarin has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.76.
Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Amarin had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $165.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Amarin will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Amarin Company Profile
Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.
