Brokerages Expect Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) to Post $0.69 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) to report $0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sunoco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.75. Sunoco reported earnings per share of ($1.78) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 138.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunoco will report full-year earnings of $3.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $4.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $4.57. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sunoco.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 1.73%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SUN. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Sunoco in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on Sunoco from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays cut their price target on Sunoco from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Sunoco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sunoco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of NYSE:SUN opened at $35.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.04. Sunoco has a one year low of $21.38 and a one year high of $35.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.93. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 1.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is 145.37%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunoco by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sunoco by 15.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the first quarter valued at about $2,320,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sunoco by 104.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 42,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sunoco by 126.7% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. 24.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

