TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 7.19%.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBK opened at $46.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. TriCo Bancshares has a one year low of $23.05 and a one year high of $51.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from TriCo Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

