Royal Bank of Canada Increases Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target to $181.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $170.00 to $181.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Celanese from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celanese from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $151.25.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $157.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.15. The firm has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. Celanese has a 1 year low of $69.69 and a 1 year high of $160.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total transaction of $922,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,598.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $100,162.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,864.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Celanese by 264.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Celanese in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

