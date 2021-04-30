Icon Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 3,635 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GNTX. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its position in Gentex by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,192,307 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $244,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484,802 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at $83,547,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Gentex by 161.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,718,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,410 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at $34,224,000. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,615,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,817,000 after purchasing an additional 715,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Gentex news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $224,091.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,941,064.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $244,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,638.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,366 shares of company stock valued at $1,753,460. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $35.75 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $23.11 and a 1-year high of $37.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.83 and a 200 day moving average of $33.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $483.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.37 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GNTX shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.14.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

