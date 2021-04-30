Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY)

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 663 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 861% compared to the typical volume of 69 put options.

NYSE:AVY opened at $214.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $189.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.44. Avery Dennison has a 52 week low of $98.84 and a 52 week high of $216.98.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.58%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 68,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,643,000 after acquiring an additional 8,260 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 46,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,237,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth $57,647,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 79,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Avery Dennison by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AVY shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.42.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

