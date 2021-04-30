Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the March 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 169,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AKU shares. Clarus Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akumin in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akumin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Akumin during the fourth quarter worth $4,181,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in Akumin in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Akumin in the 4th quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, SCW Capital Management LP increased its position in Akumin by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. SCW Capital Management LP now owns 11,437,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471,923 shares during the period. 30.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AKU opened at $3.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.39. Akumin has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $4.10.

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. On average, research analysts predict that Akumin will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Akumin

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers offer physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The company provides various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures; and online medical bill payment services.

