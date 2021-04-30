Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Six Flags Entertainment Co. Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.77 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.91. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on SIX. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.42.

Shares of NYSE:SIX opened at $48.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.96. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12 month low of $16.06 and a 12 month high of $51.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 2.45.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.00) earnings per share. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $676,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,406,950.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 34.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 94,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 23,962 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $457,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $13,437,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 28.8% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $441,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.