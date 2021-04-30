Columbia Banking System, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NASDAQ:COLB)

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th.
Columbia Banking System has raised its dividend by 27.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
COLB stock opened at $43.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.68. Columbia Banking System has a twelve month low of $19.11 and a twelve month high of $50.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.97.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Stephens began coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.33.
Columbia Banking System Company Profile
Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.
Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners
Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.