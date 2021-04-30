Columbia Banking System, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NASDAQ:COLB)

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th.

Columbia Banking System has raised its dividend by 27.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

COLB stock opened at $43.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.68. Columbia Banking System has a twelve month low of $19.11 and a twelve month high of $50.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.97.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $147.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.12 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Stephens began coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

