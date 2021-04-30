Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Short Interest Update

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, an increase of 62.4% from the March 31st total of 911,100 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 803,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

In other news, CFO Frank Ruffo sold 27,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $705,346.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 209,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,393,722.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACRS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 49.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,713 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 27.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 249,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 53,100 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 2,606.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 31,719 shares during the last quarter. 59.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACRS. HC Wainwright began coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ ACRS opened at $24.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $30.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.99 and a 200-day moving average of $14.16. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.47 and a beta of 1.20.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 941.07% and a negative return on equity of 104.00%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drug candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The Company operates in two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. Its products pipeline includes ATI-450, an investigational oral, novel, small molecule selective MK2 inhibitor compound that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, COVID-19, and additional immuno-inflammatory diseases; ATI-1777, an investigational topical soft JAK 1/3 inhibitor compound, which is in phase 2a clinical trial to treat moderate to severe atopic dermatitis; and ATI-2138, an investigational oral ITK/TXK/JAK3 inhibitor compound for the treatment for psoriasis and/or inflammatory bowel disease, as well as A-101 45% topical solution to treat common warts.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.