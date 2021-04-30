Altabancorp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:ALTA)

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th.

Shares of ALTA stock opened at $42.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.21. Altabancorp has a twelve month low of $16.81 and a twelve month high of $44.67. The company has a market capitalization of $797.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.99.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Altabancorp had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 33.10%. Sell-side analysts predict that Altabancorp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on ALTA shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Altabancorp from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altabancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Altabancorp Company Profile

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

