Teck Resources Ltd. Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share (TSE:TCK)

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) – Investment analysts at Raymond James upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.75.

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.53 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

