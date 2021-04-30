FFW Co. (OTCMKTS:FFWC) Increases Dividend to $1.00 Per Share

FFW Co. (OTCMKTS:FFWC) announced a None dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This is an increase from FFW’s previous None dividend of $0.50.

FFWC opened at $45.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.58. FFW has a 12 month low of $34.00 and a 12 month high of $45.20.

FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter.

FFW Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Crossroads Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, statement accounts, money market, Christmas club accounts, health savings, and overdraft protection accounts.

