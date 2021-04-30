Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) – Equities researchers at B. Riley boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a report released on Tuesday, April 27th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.45. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ILPT. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of ILPT stock opened at $24.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.42. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $15.09 and a twelve month high of $26.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.15). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 5.02%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,786,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,504,000 after purchasing an additional 451,853 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,617,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,661,000 after acquiring an additional 662,560 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,340,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,221,000 after acquiring an additional 6,371 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,298,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,250,000 after purchasing an additional 93,187 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,182,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,545,000 after purchasing an additional 60,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

