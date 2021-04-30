DA Davidson Weighs in on Helen of Troy Limited’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HELE)

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Helen of Troy in a research note issued on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.53 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $223.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Helen of Troy’s FY2023 earnings at $12.37 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HELE. Bank of America downgraded Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.60.

Helen of Troy stock opened at $211.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $219.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.82. Helen of Troy has a fifty-two week low of $158.80 and a fifty-two week high of $265.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.57. The company had revenue of $509.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.74 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,638,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 626,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,168,000 after buying an additional 155,220 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Helen of Troy by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,301,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,264,000 after buying an additional 138,936 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter worth $20,910,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 983,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,420,000 after acquiring an additional 72,590 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

