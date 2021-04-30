Short Interest in Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) Drops By 37.3%

Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 37.3% from the March 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of Ortho Regenerative Technologies stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.43. Ortho Regenerative Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ortho Regenerative Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc, an orthopaedic and sports medicine biologics company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutic tissue repair devices to enhance the success rate of sports medicine surgeries in Canada. The company develops Ortho-R, a formulation for rotator cuff repair; and Ortho-M, a biopolymer for bioactive meniscus repair.

