Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.00-6.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.91-2.97 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.91 billion.Hill-Rom also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 6.000-6.100 EPS.

Shares of HRC stock opened at $115.31 on Friday. Hill-Rom has a 52-week low of $80.31 and a 52-week high of $117.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.45.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.48. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $741.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hill-Rom will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Hill-Rom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.36%.

HRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.33.

In related news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 11,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $1,285,288.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at $768,396.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.