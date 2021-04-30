MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $11.00 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of MKS Instruments in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $11.00 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.50. DA Davidson also issued estimates for MKS Instruments’ FY2022 earnings at $12.00 EPS.

MKSI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.82.

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $185.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $182.34 and its 200-day moving average is $156.55. MKS Instruments has a 1-year low of $90.11 and a 1-year high of $199.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99 and a beta of 1.60.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.36. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. MKS Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $81,975,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 147.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 505,435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,043,000 after purchasing an additional 300,901 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,061,000 after acquiring an additional 154,614 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,155,288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $775,613,000 after buying an additional 135,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,981,288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $298,084,000 after purchasing an additional 107,381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.86, for a total transaction of $1,681,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,047,088.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

