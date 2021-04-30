Whittier Trust Co. Sells 258 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $3,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Motco increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $109.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.48. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.27 and a fifty-two week high of $109.65.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

