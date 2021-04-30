Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $75.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.11% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cogent’s On-Network segment is a key growth driver as it generates significant revenues and serves a range of corporate and net-centric customers. The company primarily benefits from its cost-effective operations, backed by efficient network expansion and pricing flexibility. Low-churn corporate customers aid in generating cash flow with accretive customer connections. Cogent’s pervasive and interconnected network provides it a competitive edge over rivals, which helps it enhance margins. However, Cogent faces stiff competition from other Internet service providers, which restricts its potential to attract new customers and retain existing ones. Dependency on a single network infrastructure vendor critically impairs its position in the global market. Macroeconomic challenges and foreign exchange vulnerabilities also weigh on revenues.”

Separately, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cogent Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.86.

Cogent Communications stock opened at $72.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.28 and a 200-day moving average of $61.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 169.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10. Cogent Communications has a twelve month low of $53.20 and a twelve month high of $90.96.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $146.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.17 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cogent Communications will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $253,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,278,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $39,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,364,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,136 shares of company stock valued at $629,485. 10.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

