Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Raised to $2,875.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price objective raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.15% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,450.20.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,392.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,161.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,902.55. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $1,296.01 and a 52-week high of $2,431.38. The company has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.24, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.