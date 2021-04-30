Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGIB. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 34,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 10,711 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $62,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 21.1% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 308,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,275,000 after acquiring an additional 53,846 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 10,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 598,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,470,000 after purchasing an additional 49,547 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $59.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.41 and its 200-day moving average is $60.80. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $57.18 and a one year high of $61.83.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.