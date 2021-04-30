San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Takes $92,000 Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMA. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1,280.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,222,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916,561 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter worth $88,964,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter worth $667,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 243.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 498,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,824,000 after acquiring an additional 353,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,863,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,821,000 after acquiring an additional 314,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $206,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $288,933.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Comerica stock opened at $75.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.67. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $27.84 and a 52 week high of $76.13.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Comerica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 34.83%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CMA shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Comerica from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist raised their target price on Comerica from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet raised Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Comerica from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Comerica has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.14.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

