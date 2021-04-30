Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.4% during the first quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 5,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 3.3% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 17,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,024,345.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,929,395. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $375,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,373 shares in the company, valued at $2,908,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,382 shares of company stock valued at $3,731,129. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.77.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $137.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.13 and a 1 year high of $137.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.25. The company has a market cap of $57.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.27%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

