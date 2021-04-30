Nwam LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Nwam LLC reduced its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Linde by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,249,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,277,000 after buying an additional 44,533 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.5% in the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 28,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,007,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 85,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,977,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,369,000. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LIN opened at $289.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $280.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.09. The stock has a market cap of $151.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.73, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $172.76 and a 1-year high of $292.49.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Linde’s payout ratio is 57.77%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, February 8th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Linde from $300.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Linde in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.81.

In other Linde news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

