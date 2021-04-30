CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 608 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Chubb were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.78.

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $759,105.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,485,068.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $924,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,822,061.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,300. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $169.50 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $93.10 and a 12-month high of $179.01. The stock has a market cap of $76.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $163.63 and a 200-day moving average of $153.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

