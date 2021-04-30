Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Sells 528 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 22.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Entegris by 6.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in Entegris by 1,505.1% during the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in Entegris by 5.7% during the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, David J Yvars Group lifted its position in Entegris by 1,549.8% during the first quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 66,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,488,000 after acquiring an additional 62,920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Entegris alerts:

In other news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total value of $11,843,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 486,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,587,061.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 20,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,426,146.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,257,248.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 552,995 shares of company stock worth $66,338,992. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ENTG. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.73.

ENTG opened at $114.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 58.93 and a beta of 1.33. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.60 and a twelve month high of $126.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). Entegris had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.58%.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.