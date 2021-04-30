Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ATO. Bank of America restated a neutral rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Seaport Global Securities restated a neutral rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $106.92.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

ATO opened at $102.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.52. Atmos Energy has a twelve month low of $84.59 and a twelve month high of $107.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $914.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.11 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Atmos Energy will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 500,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,761,000 after acquiring an additional 91,889 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 403,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,543,000 after purchasing an additional 124,434 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 973,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 11,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.