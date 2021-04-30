Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Raised to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $105.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.11.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Shares of PNFP opened at $90.14 on Tuesday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $31.84 and a 12 month high of $96.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $315.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 13.41%.

In other news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 2,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $200,089.89. Also, Director Reese L. Smith III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $90,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,526 shares in the company, valued at $5,905,858.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,831 shares of company stock worth $7,070,405 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $947,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 7,384 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2,498.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

See Also: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.