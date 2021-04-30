TD Securities Boosts Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Price Target to $174.00

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from $135.00 to $174.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RGLD. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $138.00) on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Royal Gold from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $139.45.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

RGLD opened at $113.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68. Royal Gold has a twelve month low of $99.32 and a twelve month high of $147.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.09.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $158.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.81 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 44.76% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Gold will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.58%.

In other Royal Gold news, VP Randy Shefman sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $98,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,188 shares in the company, valued at $675,667.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 383.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.