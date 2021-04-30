Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target Increased to $106.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its price objective lifted by Wedbush from $101.00 to $106.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

PZZA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Papa John’s International in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.71.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Shares of PZZA stock opened at $97.70 on Monday. Papa John’s International has a fifty-two week low of $69.21 and a fifty-two week high of $110.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.19.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $469.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.53 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%. Analysts forecast that Papa John’s International will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PZZA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,809,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 506,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,964,000 after purchasing an additional 229,593 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Papa John’s International by 200.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,335,000 after purchasing an additional 199,126 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,335,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter valued at $8,802,000.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.