Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Trading Down 4%

Shares of Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) dropped 4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.16 and last traded at $20.16. Approximately 377 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 134,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLSE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Pulse Biosciences from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Get Pulse Biosciences alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.88.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.09). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pulse Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 297.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. 11.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLSE)

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.