Oshkosh Co. (OSK) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Oshkosh has increased its dividend by 41.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years.

NYSE OSK opened at $128.43 on Friday. Oshkosh has a 52-week low of $55.33 and a 52-week high of $130.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.77 and a 200-day moving average of $96.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 3,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $286,466.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,596 shares in the company, valued at $15,618,271.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ignacio A. Cortina sold 8,450 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $815,171.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,286,250.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.88.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

