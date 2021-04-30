Brokers Issue Forecasts for TransAlta Renewables Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:RNW)

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TransAlta Renewables in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for TransAlta Renewables’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CSFB increased their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.50 to C$21.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$25.00 to C$22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$24.00 to C$21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$20.78.

TransAlta Renewables stock opened at C$19.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$20.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$19.73. TransAlta Renewables has a 1-year low of C$13.59 and a 1-year high of C$24.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.48, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of C$5.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.68.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$128.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$125.20 million.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.0783 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. TransAlta Renewables’s payout ratio is 271.68%.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

